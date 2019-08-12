Abbvie (ABBV) Holder First Dallas Securities Lowered Holding by $522,480 as Stock Value Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $504,309

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 139,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93 million, up from 136,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.44. About 259,242 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 25,913 shares to 265,054 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 29,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,958 shares, and cut its stake in New America High Income Fund I (HYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 30,409 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 31,830 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Madison Hldg accumulated 113,241 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 2,660 shares. California Employees Retirement has 2.89M shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 5.67 million are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.25% or 24,211 shares. Coastline Commerce invested in 0.56% or 19,525 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.14% or 783,590 shares. First Personal Services invested in 0.3% or 5,064 shares. De Burlo Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 2.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 145,534 shares. Miller Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wms Prns Limited Co owns 12,752 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bragg Advsrs Inc reported 0.46% stake. Boltwood Capital Mngmt invested in 9,224 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Chemical Bancorp holds 1.1% or 120,826 shares. 19,136 were reported by Montgomery Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Decatur Cap Management has 2.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 4,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 974,067 shares. Bell State Bank invested 1.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ancora Lc, Us-based fund reported 36,434 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13.03 million shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 5,596 shares.