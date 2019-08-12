Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $346,240 as Shares Declined; As Assurant (AIZ) Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Raised Position by $3.22 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 4.79M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT

Natixis increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 97,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 63,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 425,036 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 100,799 shares to 214,794 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 260,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,766 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 46 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 57,154 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 382,233 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3,292 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Zacks Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 40,160 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 18 shares. 5,600 were reported by Gw Henssler Assoc. First Manhattan reported 44,345 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 662,888 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.74% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

