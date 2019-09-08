Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Its Position by $346,240; Argentiere Capital Ag Holding in Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.35M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr has 8,623 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 80,032 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.06% or 6,415 shares. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,728 shares. Capstone Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 623,745 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.04% or 36,940 shares. 2.24M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. 42,869 are owned by Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 2,701 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Company. Huntington Bancorp reported 275,971 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 10,516 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,706 shares in its portfolio.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares to 23,325 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

