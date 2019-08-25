Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Dillon & Associates Lowered Holding by $4.78 Million; Capital World Investors Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $159.32 Million; Stock Value Declined

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 3.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131.30M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 128.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 109,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 45,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 1.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 133,815 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated owns 245,229 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.68% or 1.55 million shares. 187,501 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Arrow Financial holds 0.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 56,727 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 16,503 shares stake. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sumitomo Life Insur Communication has 1.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 170,002 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Taconic Ltd Partnership has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Co has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,525 shares. Naples Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 80,077 shares in its portfolio.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39,500 shares to 599,000 shares, valued at $50.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 817,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,945 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 160,892 were accumulated by Whittier Co. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 282,010 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Guardian Investment Management has invested 2.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 681,537 shares. Barnett And holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Northside Mgmt Limited has 13,808 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 4,266 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 78,855 shares. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 7,438 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability owns 27,397 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,608 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 81,819 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).