Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Creative Planning Increased Its Position by $1.66 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Lowered by $1.29 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 184,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 339,281 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 523,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 12.00 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS

Creative Planning increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 20,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 336,376 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.11 million, up from 315,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 3.93M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Earnings: ABBV Stock Pops on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,280 shares to 306,333 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 3,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,614 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,172 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,602 shares. Garland Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.31% or 59,175 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants holds 79,086 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 74,963 shares. Girard Prtnrs invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Wealth Lc reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 17,300 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 65,988 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 2.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 347,139 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.74% or 5,929 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.67% or 75,748 shares. New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 2.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston Private Wealth has invested 1.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 14,945 shares to 53,174 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI).