Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $321,192; Edge Wealth Management Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Cut by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 13,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 33,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.82. About 167,773 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 871,502 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 12,712 were accumulated by Holderness Comm. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com has 4,153 shares. 350,528 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Maverick Cap Ltd invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp stated it has 892,699 shares. 19,217 were accumulated by Centurylink Inv Mgmt. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 505 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 98,071 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.77M shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Oakworth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 30,623 are held by Ww Asset. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 48,704 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 12.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG) by 93,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,731 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 7.98 million shares. First City Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Minnesota-based Sit Inv has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 64,930 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 23,605 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 60,293 shares stake. Rampart Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc, a California-based fund reported 9,282 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arcadia Inv Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 25,994 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.48% or 3.24M shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,554 shares. 4,273 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co reported 8.93M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).