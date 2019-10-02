Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Blue Chip Partners Lifted Holding; Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Stock Value Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 10,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 133,572 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, up from 123,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 10.80 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 24,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 103,362 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, down from 128,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 65,442 shares traded or 20.89% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 06/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Feb Load Factor 79.6; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico lnformative Letter to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,345 shares to 131,554 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 11.20% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PAC’s profit will be $76.44 million for 17.68 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.80% EPS growth.