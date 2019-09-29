Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Dafna Capital Management Boosted Its Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Holding by $1.29 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 205,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 143,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 703,788 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS – SYSTEM SALES GREW $96.8 MLN TO $755.9 MLN FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 14.7%; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Cara Therapeutics; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 4,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 44,097 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 48,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,494 shares. Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 66,000 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,004 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 44,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 10,101 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 210 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 0.01% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,760 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 21,074 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 35,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 24,591 shares. D E Shaw & holds 43,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp, Japan-based fund reported 251 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 695,107 are owned by Axa. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 3,657 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 60,293 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 1,278 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 58,675 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal, New York-based fund reported 7,046 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 104,476 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 362,255 shares. 20,000 are owned by Barbara Oil. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.34 million shares. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 115,614 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guardian Inv has 1.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,116 shares. Harvest Capital Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,296 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,352 shares to 55,365 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,694 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).