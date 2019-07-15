Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Boosted Position; Fluor (FLR) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Lifted Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 5.76 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 948,736 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 1.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 53,791 shares. 22,619 were reported by Guyasuta Investment Advsr. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 60,300 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 9,387 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management accumulated 133,917 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated reported 0.7% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital City Tru Fl holds 30,397 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.3% or 249,400 shares. Aspen Investment Management owns 5,645 shares. Guardian Tru Com has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 1.37% stake. Cibc World has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 143,391 shares stake. Stone Run Cap Lc has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,850 shares. Barr E S & has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,717 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares to 20,506 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,808 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 49,380 shares to 40,369 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,036 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl C.