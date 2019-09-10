Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Beddow Capital Management Upped Stake; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 8.53M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 70,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 51,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 3.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Seeks to Reduce Emissions Equivalent to the Average Annual Electricity Consumption for 40 Million Chinese Household; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares to 74,962 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,424 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 50,374 shares to 19,825 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,792 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

