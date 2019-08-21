Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Msa Safety (MSA) Position by $11.97 Million; Stock Price Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 1.88M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Msa Safety Inc. (MSA) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 116,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 841,055 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.97M, up from 724,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 15,625 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mgmt Nj accumulated 107,002 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 22,716 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 31,173 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Smithfield Trust Comm holds 540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 88,047 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl owns 79 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,864 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 53,391 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 59,713 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 13,680 shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.01% or 2,420 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0.01% or 126,947 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 62,879 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,930 shares to 795,720 shares, valued at $110.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 316,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,805 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares to 354,441 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,812 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stanley reported 15,844 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 13,466 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 2,519 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp. 47,815 were reported by Yhb Invest. Mcf Limited Liability Co reported 3,577 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Amer State Bank holds 0.54% or 93,552 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 51,872 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors reported 32,829 shares stake. Wms Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,615 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.18% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank holds 120,826 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.