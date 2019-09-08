Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $352,800; Donaldson Capital Management Upped Holding in Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 75,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 176,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, up from 101,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 957,621 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 4,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 112,433 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 116,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,436 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd owns 65,988 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.18% or 11,762 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 156,885 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 355,854 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 18,192 shares. Albion Group Ut holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,594 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beck Mack & Oliver Llc accumulated 60,642 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 22,415 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 161,900 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 3.40M shares or 1.45% of the stock. Keystone Fin Planning has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,076 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny invested 3.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13,938 shares to 137,978 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Liability invested in 7,958 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.25% or 176,383 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 17,367 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2,749 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,474 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 850 shares. Woodstock reported 1.26% stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,789 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested in 4,160 shares. First National Bank Company Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,604 shares. Rowland Commerce Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ledyard Bancorp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Atlas Browninc reported 4,474 shares stake. Financial Advantage invested in 0% or 55 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 14,566 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares to 281,490 shares, valued at $28.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,330 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).