Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Autus Asset Management Upped Position by $5.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stock Price Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Position by $5.33 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 430.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 63,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 14,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 1107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 66,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,695 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 6,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.6. About 212,453 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 132,486 shares to 462,615 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 48,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,856 shares, and cut its stake in Mmc Norilsk Nickel Pjsc (Adr).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,101 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,850 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 65,371 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or accumulated 41,053 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 1.17 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Int Invsts stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Trustco Fincl Bank N Y owns 29,005 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens Cap Lp reported 322,058 shares. 5,000 are owned by Knott David M. Plante Moran Finance Limited Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,290 shares. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.