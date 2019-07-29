Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 4.09 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 14,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $369.19. About 230,500 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,014 shares to 216,386 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,184 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was sold by Ambrose Richard F.