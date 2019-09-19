Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Advisory Services Network Raised Its Stake by $315,360 as Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Kbc Group Nv

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 112,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, up from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $216.84. About 821,800 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 46,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 42,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 2.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 20,112 shares to 7,208 shares, valued at $199,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,510 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Tru invested in 0.17% or 43,769 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 72,965 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 35,629 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,895 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co reported 3,657 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc holds 1.38% or 43,056 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.86% or 138,909 shares. Kepos Lp invested in 0.28% or 38,052 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt holds 2.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,412 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 3,840 shares in its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 44,603 shares to 12,722 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 40,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,060 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).