AbbVie (ABBV) Hit By Piper Jaffray Upgrade. Has $80.0000 Target; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Holding By $451,440

In a an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on 20 August, stock research analysts at Piper Jaffray’s equities research division upped AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock from a Neutral to Overweight. They have a target of $80.0000 on ABBV or 20.19% more upside.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,130 shares as Philip Morris Int’l (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 146,916 shares with $12.99 million value, up from 141,786 last quarter. Philip Morris Int’l now has $132.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 2.75M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

The stock increased 3.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 9.48M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Art Advsrs Ltd owns 117,600 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 143,735 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 18,300 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fin reported 35,580 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 38,614 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. 3.25 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 24,238 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Bonness Enter Incorporated reported 1.92% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 16,479 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership reported 74,651 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.41 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 26.70% above currents $66.56 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,640 shares to 362,919 valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 10,411 shares and now owns 157,109 shares. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.40% above currents $85.01 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

