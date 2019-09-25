Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Stake Held by Progeny 3 Inc

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.80M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.77M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,180 shares to 46,773 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,858 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.