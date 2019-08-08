Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered Holding; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $572,434 as Stock Value Declined

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 151,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, down from 158,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 943,315 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 322,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.13M, up from 319,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 2.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10.90M shares. Boltwood has invested 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackay Shields owns 292,754 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Company holds 0.58% or 27,452 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 34,547 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co stated it has 14,737 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 603,037 are held by Jane Street Gp Ltd. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.42% or 200,025 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mai Cap invested in 3,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 286,602 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 1.31% or 51,262 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 177,623 shares to 22,765 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,125 shares to 131,499 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 12,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Lc Nj reported 0.01% stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 1.52% stake. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0.04% or 3,700 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 7,427 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 2.85% or 85,503 shares. Doliver Ltd Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,910 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Com reported 14,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 7,586 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 1.98% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cleararc Cap has 42,601 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 3.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Company, Iowa-based fund reported 59,913 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,499 shares. Lathrop Mgmt Corp reported 7,542 shares.