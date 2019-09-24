Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Position by $757,848 as Market Value Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Position

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 497,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.84 million, down from 506,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 847,851 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, down from 24,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 438,673 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 9,500 shares to 18,150 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 57,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,374 shares to 12,433 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).