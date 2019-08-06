Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holding by $631,400 as Share Price Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 399,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.36M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47 million shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares to 305,245 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.