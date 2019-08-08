Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $517,450; Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $453,600; Market Value Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 26,895 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 21,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 69,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 4.41 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 103,108 shares to 826,274 shares, valued at $41.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 7,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Utilities Have Bullish Momentum and DUK is Following the Sector – Investorplace.com” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy: Wait For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,408 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marietta Inv Limited Liability Co owns 4,722 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And accumulated 0.5% or 36,939 shares. Stralem & Incorporated has invested 3.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 12,736 are owned by Wright Serv. Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,764 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 37,760 shares. Btim reported 3,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4,838 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 56,193 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 42,171 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 12,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 6.25M shares. 24,045 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Moreover, Howland Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,201 shares. 2,855 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 334,276 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 11,486 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 2.08% stake. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 0% or 66,666 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 99,999 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile has 1.62% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cape Ann Bancorp accumulated 9,951 shares. Canal Insurance holds 1.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 40,000 shares. Welch Ltd Liability invested in 19,388 shares. Daiwa Group holds 114,833 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0.47% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.47 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.