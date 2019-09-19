Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose While Shelton Capital Management Raised by $11.67 Million Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Oarsman Capital Upped by $319,545 Its Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1667.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 138,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,308 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, up from 8,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 2.78M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.