Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose While Carlson Capital Management Cut Its Position; Fj Capital Management Trimmed Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Position as Shares Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 230,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 44,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 15,134 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 268,066 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.15M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

