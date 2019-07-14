Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Holding; Silverback Asset Management Boosted Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 116,855 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 15,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Select Divid (DVY) by 300 shares to 2,114 shares, valued at $207.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Index Ishares (FXI) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com holds 1.37% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 808,804 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.68% or 57,065 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Horan Cap Advsr Llc holds 28,973 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Altfest L J Com holds 2,670 shares. 3,940 were accumulated by Madison Holdg. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,958 shares. Carlson Cap reported 23,416 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alpha Cubed Lc invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ftb Advsrs owns 38,800 shares.

