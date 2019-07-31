Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Increased by Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Td Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 39,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,958 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 430,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 7.07 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 28,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 97,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 3.28 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.11M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 315,286 shares to 17.44 million shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 138,193 shares to 437,178 shares, valued at $45.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 51,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

