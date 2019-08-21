Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Has Upped by Villere St Denis J & Co Llc; Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Pvh (PVH) Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.83 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 483,686 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 187,501 shares. Curbstone Fin Mgmt holds 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 40,979 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Colony Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). West Oak Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,796 shares. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 1,170 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.73% or 157,902 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management accumulated 27,275 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability reported 7,648 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital, -based fund reported 97,652 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 2.14M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 40,835 shares. The California-based Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $57.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.