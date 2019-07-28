Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Has Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt; Calamos Advisors Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,017 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 26,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 4.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 128,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.81 million, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares to 1,517 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,180 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,202 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company invested in 0.7% or 130,450 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 164,302 shares. King Luther Mgmt has 1.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Cap Mgmt stated it has 31,405 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 299,933 shares. Virtu Limited Company stated it has 3,171 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 74,202 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,793 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 64,771 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.65% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Independent Investors stated it has 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 3,910 shares. 75,465 were reported by Rothschild Invest Il.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 93,287 shares to 613,365 shares, valued at $45.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 374,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

