Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Has Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc; Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $189.82 Million; Stock Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 10.96M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547.59 million, down from 14.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 164.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 18,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51 million for 8.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 889,265 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $527.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 6,486 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Highbridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,200 shares. 14.44M were reported by Vanguard Gp. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 76,745 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,829 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 4,052 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 30,224 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.02% or 70,861 shares. The Alabama-based Tillar has invested 1.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 2,500 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 48,812 shares.

