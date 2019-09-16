Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Value Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut by $429,180 Its Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 61,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 1.70 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,472 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $13.64 during the last trading session, reaching $687.2. About 13,346 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TV, manufacturing strength lead Graham Holdings higher – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Two Automotive Dealerships – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Done deal: Graham Holdings closes on purchase of Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 38,589 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Associates Incorporated invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.16% or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47,109 shares. Summit Strategies holds 7,661 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ancora Lc stated it has 62,711 shares. First Natl Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 125,721 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 94,200 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 1.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beach Investment Management Llc stated it has 3.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,883 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc has 150,486 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 18,897 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.