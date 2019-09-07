Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut by $480,241 Its Stake; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.23 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 6,741 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 47,747 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 53,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by RADCOM Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares to 714,108 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 3.22M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Co reported 0.69% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 291,878 shares. Granite Limited Liability holds 62,915 shares. Da Davidson And owns 181,608 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.9% stake. Old Dominion Cap Management owns 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,738 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.48M shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 18,094 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 5,883 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 1.08M shares. Security Natl holds 28,059 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 106,027 shares. Fundx Investment Gru Limited Com invested in 19,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,899 shares to 6,599 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.