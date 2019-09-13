Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Manulife Finl (MFC)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 430,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.33 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.52 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 24,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 125,928 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 150,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 3.29 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,531 shares to 82,996 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 23,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 4,400 shares to 17,250 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 8,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,984 shares, and cut its stake in Transglobe Energy Corp (NASDAQ:TGA).

