Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Cut Holding by $894,280 as Share Price Rose; Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 26,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 438,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 412,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 15,375 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 11,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,465 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 86,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.48 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares to 202,752 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,959 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $979,886 activity. Shares for $45,500 were sold by CHISHOLM JOHN.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime.

