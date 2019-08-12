Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Lifted Holding by $863,944 as Share Price Rose; Suntrust Banks Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $1.04 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 41,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 5.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 382,304 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.44 million, down from 387,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

