Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Holding; Blue Chip Partners Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 157,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 564,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45M, down from 722,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.77 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 279,680 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company reported 228,184 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 2.21% or 2.03 million shares. Money Lc holds 4.81% or 67,223 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. 11,350 were reported by Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc. First Lp owns 2.30M shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.12% or 16,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Global Lc has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 433,680 shares. Excalibur holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,777 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 3.18 million shares or 1.87% of the stock. Yacktman Asset LP invested 5.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset owns 3,323 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 250,223 shares. Howe Rusling holds 123,556 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s A Reason To Own Microsoftâ€™s Stock: Its Red-Hot Cloud Computing Business – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,583 shares to 161,245 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Equities: Take Care With Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Management LP accumulated 8,525 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 0.54% or 12,150 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 774,226 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.86% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 15,011 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Co holds 8,130 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,594 shares. Capital Investment Services Of America owns 3,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sigma Invest Counselors reported 3,743 shares. Fire Inc holds 6.41% or 215,000 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 143,914 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Synovus Corp reported 220,766 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 21,461 shares, valued at $40.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).