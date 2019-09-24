Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $430,752 as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Carlson Capital LP Raised Position

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 111.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 147,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 280,976 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02M, up from 133,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 285,434 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.01M, down from 290,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 2.04 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

