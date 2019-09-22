Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Stake; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Trimmed Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $10.77 Million; Share Price Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 49,850 shares as the company's stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, down from 64,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 350,279 shares traded or 69.06% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 83,165 shares or 0.83% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 9,181 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd Liability Com holds 72,311 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.87% or 366,671 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.54% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mengis Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan stated it has 2.65% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) invested in 2,166 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 88,386 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 24.13M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru reported 1.83% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

date 2019-09-22

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 59.80 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 9,263 shares to 35,560 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).