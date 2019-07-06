Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Addenda Capital Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, up from 54,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Orrstown Fincl invested in 1.76% or 15,683 shares. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 235,182 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 0.05% or 4,958 shares. Madison Hldg reported 3,940 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.79M shares. S&Co invested in 2.49% or 279,705 shares. 19,333 were accumulated by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca owns 2,820 shares. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 13,572 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gam Hldg Ag holds 13,148 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares to 740 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

