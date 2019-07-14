Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71 million, down from 427,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 172,931 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 9,297 shares to 295,825 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares to 58,793 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.