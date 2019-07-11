Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $7.75 Million; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While Old Republic International Increased Its Stake

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39M, up from 578,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 6.79M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 96,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 527,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, down from 624,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 4.17M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,551 shares to 568,241 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alpine Woods Capital Lc reported 18,736 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Pictet Bank & Trust & has 0.93% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26,615 shares. 514,322 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset. Brandywine Tru Communication holds 11.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 157,149 shares. Mcrae Management owns 8,912 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,843 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And has invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Long Island Invsts Lc reported 3.31% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,120 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,019 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. North Amer Mngmt invested in 4.24% or 318,554 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,955 shares. Chilton Limited Co owns 8,388 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 53,998 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investec Asset Management accumulated 79,743 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.31 million shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,555 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 6,412 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 4,617 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 246,609 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 23,950 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 456 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.32% or 21,024 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap reported 3,642 shares. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,140 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,594 shares. Invesco Limited reported 12.44 million shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $74.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.