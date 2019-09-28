Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Lifted by Cohen Lawrence B; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Lowered by $8.42 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 388,177 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61 million, down from 575,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,300 shares to 276,088 shares, valued at $79.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.