Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Held by Sandler Capital Management; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Maintains Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.83M, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 164.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 89,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 143,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06M, up from 54,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 130,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.