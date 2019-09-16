Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Has Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc; Pecaut & Company Lowered Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $1.07 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 132,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, up from 125,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 876,267 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 2.41 million shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management has 39,784 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 567,101 shares. 9,500 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 59,605 shares. South Dakota Council reported 704,942 shares. Westpac Banking has 88,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 11.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 33,993 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru holds 3,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 97 are owned by Architects. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.17 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 71,751 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 597 shares. Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

