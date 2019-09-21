Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Weibo (WB) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 61,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 24,466 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 679 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invest House Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 46,954 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Grp has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,295 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Foothills Asset reported 1.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coe Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.87% stake. Psagot House Limited invested in 0% or 100 shares. Wesbanco Bank owns 180,937 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 82,158 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 163,564 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 49,424 are owned by Counselors. Stonebridge Cap Inc reported 18,551 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares to 576,665 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Weibo Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WB) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Threatened by Clouds Over Chinaâ€™s Burgeoning Consumer Class – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 101,110 were reported by Sei Invs. Ent Financial Services Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 77 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 746,990 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.21% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Edge Wealth Ltd Com holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 3.17% or 3.10 million shares. Hexavest has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 28,148 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 8,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 77,300 shares. Stifel accumulated 7,828 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Contrarius Investment Limited owns 1.26% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 518,476 shares. 5 were accumulated by Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,164 shares to 15,459 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 48,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,273 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put).