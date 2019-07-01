Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million; As Ceva (CEVA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered by $982,800 Its Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 39,422 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO LIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS; 07/03/2018 GCT Semiconductor Licenses CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for its LTE IoT SoC; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 68.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 22,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 1,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 27,667 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 1,384 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Sei Investments Commerce has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 7,864 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com holds 9,090 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 14,138 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 7,397 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 583,745 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,842 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ls Investment Advisors Limited reported 644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,482 shares.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31,879 shares to 125,079 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Management reported 1.57% stake. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,897 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 39,204 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 146,706 shares. Spc Financial owns 19,265 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il has invested 1.97% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 6,019 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Homrich & Berg reported 11,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Sigma Counselors has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mastrapasqua Asset invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perkins has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Holderness Invests has 10,503 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.29% or 62,915 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.