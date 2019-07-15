Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Upped by $5.30 Million Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Position by $2.63 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 67,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.66 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 759,313 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $307.93. About 459,214 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $230.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.