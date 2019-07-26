Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lowered by $463,019 Its Position; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $415,425; Share Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 243,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 4.45M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 7,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 557,055 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 28,354 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 6,769 shares. 39,705 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Company. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Lc has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2,662 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 114,833 shares. Lagoda Invest Mngmt Lp owns 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 639 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd accumulated 33,999 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Madison Invest Incorporated reported 3,940 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 2,850 shares. Blb&B Advsr accumulated 62,276 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 24,178 shares to 142,281 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares to 199,605 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).