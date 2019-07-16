Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Its Holding; Vestor Capital Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 803,513 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, up from 15,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Corp has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Blb&B Advsrs Lc reported 2,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 35,281 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 285,222 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 41,545 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Lc invested in 3,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 94,821 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 5,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd stated it has 31,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,639 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 212,228 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation & has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 596,577 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 6,309 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 1,783 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares to 56,585 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G also bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 218 shares to 70,351 shares, valued at $5.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 1,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA).