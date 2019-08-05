Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake Has Lifted by Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 873% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 31,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 35,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25 million, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81 million shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 41,440 shares to 101,815 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,661 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,638 were reported by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 34,099 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). British Columbia Inv holds 324,112 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Mngmt Mi has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.06% or 15,332 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Btr Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,154 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.97M shares. 111,555 were accumulated by Private Asset.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX).