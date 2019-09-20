Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Maintained by Forbes J M & Co Llp; Splunk (SPLK) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 11,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 1.07M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 164,451 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, up from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 4.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.07% stake. 6,155 are owned by Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Huntington Comml Bank reported 541,082 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.64% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,050 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.01% stake. Iowa National Bank has 1.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grimes owns 0.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 45,980 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 11,776 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 0.42% or 21,451 shares in its portfolio. Violich Management invested in 0.06% or 2,708 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 209,635 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated reported 0.33% stake.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,855 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 61,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,032 shares, and cut its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC).