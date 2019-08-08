Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Increased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; 13D Management Continues to Hold Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 873% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 31,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 35,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 4.62 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.60 million shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 31,277 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 204,844 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 223,254 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 15,377 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 46,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 27,660 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 6,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 30 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Parametrica accumulated 11,194 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 83,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 82,652 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 1,067 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 24,250 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Investment Management Md has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northwest Investment Counselors owns 28,948 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1% or 5.45M shares. Invsts owns 24.45 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,200 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 990 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Blue Cap holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,966 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,958 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Lc invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Farmers has 0.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,636 shares. Stralem invested in 2.75% or 75,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 3.08M shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,695 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).